Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.92. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

