Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $48.18. 61,146,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 21,189,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

Specifically, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,622,523 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $165,990,000 after purchasing an additional 109,404 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Twitter by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,456 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Twitter by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

