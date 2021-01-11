Safe Haven Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.00484433 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.