Qcash Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $70.79 million and $2.30 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00023055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00107375 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00065474 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00255221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00061082 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $29,153.49 or 0.83054660 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

Qcash Token Trading

Qcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.