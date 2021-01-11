Midas Price Tops $2.54 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Midas has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $132.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas coin can now be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00007246 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Midas has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00276699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001001 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Midas

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MIDASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.