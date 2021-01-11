Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0732 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0732 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $35.68 million and $2.58 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,857.45 or 0.99304544 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00345570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016093 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.54 or 0.00468754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00150584 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002438 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00025400 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.