Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.33. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.39 million.

CODI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.04. 211,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,561. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $661,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,150. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 102.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 71.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

