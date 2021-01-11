$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. NIC reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NIC.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 377,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,193. NIC has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIC in the third quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the second quarter valued at $122,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 575.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 12.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.