Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 320 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,086,634,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after acquiring an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $601,185,000 after acquiring an additional 300,035 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.52. 18,410,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,581,773. The firm has a market cap of $235.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.