Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.94. 5,001,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,322,987. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

