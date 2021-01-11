AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bonness Enterprises Inc.

Bonness Enterprises Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 192.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $54,215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $40,784,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.87. 30,829,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,847,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

