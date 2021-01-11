Brio Consultants LLC Sells 20 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Tesla stock traded down $68.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $811.19. 59,127,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,877,508. The business has a fifty day moving average of $630.39 and a 200 day moving average of $431.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $768.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,108.07, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

