Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $79.60 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,636 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.9% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $79,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,990,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,154,150. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.