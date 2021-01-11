Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.24 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.51.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.05. 15,934,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,561,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $420.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.