Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.1% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,568,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,541. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

