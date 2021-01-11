MA Private Wealth Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded down $11.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $499.10. 3,695,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.14.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.