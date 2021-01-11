Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report sales of $359.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.80 million and the lowest is $353.44 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $460.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.56 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Union Gaming Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 622,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,948. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.