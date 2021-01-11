MA Private Wealth Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MA Private Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,315 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.4% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. 9,392,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,201,033. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

