Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report sales of $21.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $57.01 million. Xencor posted sales of $3.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 503.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $102.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $137.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $77.96 million, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $147.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. 305,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,982,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,413,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,767,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 322,273 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Xencor by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,068,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,986,000 after acquiring an additional 378,798 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 731,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,381,000 after buying an additional 268,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xencor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

