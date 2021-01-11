Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 67,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $41.54 on Monday, hitting $1,756.29. 1,738,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,831. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,761.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,599.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

