TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 516 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,049,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,363,902. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

