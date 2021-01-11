TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $87.30. 550,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,552. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35.

