Brokerages Expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Post $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. CMC Materials posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.18. The company had a trading volume of 179,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $174.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CMC Materials by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 7,227.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 11.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

