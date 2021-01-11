Zacks: Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce sales of $203.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.87 million and the highest is $216.00 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $268.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $784.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.55 million to $797.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.32 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Longbow Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 720.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 716,715 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 184,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,635. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average of $93.52.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

