Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will announce $3.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88 billion. Fluor posted sales of $3.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year sales of $15.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.69 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $15.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fluor by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 262.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 707,675 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fluor by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 84.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 82,540 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. 1,105,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

