FunFair Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.36 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One FunFair token can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FunFair has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $64.04 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00040917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00324703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.32 or 0.03913595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (FUN) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

