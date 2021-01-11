Origin Sport Market Capitalization Hits $585,045.08 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $585,045.08 and $1.40 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00046984 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

