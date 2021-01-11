Flit Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,599.00 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Flit Token has a market cap of $737.59 and $4,599.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flit Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flit Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00393543 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,007.32 or 0.99471907 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.