BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.43 Million

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to post $213.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $291.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $796.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $771.28 million to $812.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.73 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2,769.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 46,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. 317,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $992.66 million, a P/E ratio of -38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.