BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.43 Million

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to post $213.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $291.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $796.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $771.28 million to $812.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.73 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2,769.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 46,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. 317,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $992.66 million, a P/E ratio of -38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

