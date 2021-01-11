Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after acquiring an additional 445,041 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,452,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,812,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,413,000 after buying an additional 320,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.01. 6,092,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,127,613. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average of $120.32. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.98 and a one year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

