Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,785 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,785 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 51,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AT&T by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 442,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in AT&T by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 578,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 30,253,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,751,566. The company has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

