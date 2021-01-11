Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 86 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,826,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded down $68.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,114.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,644,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,040. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,181.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,148.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.85.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

