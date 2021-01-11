Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 86 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,826,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN traded down $68.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,114.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,644,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,040. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,181.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,148.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.85.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
