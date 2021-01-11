SALT Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. SALT has a market capitalization of $29.87 million and $103,182.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00325839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.26 or 0.03912394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.