CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.95. CGI reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CGI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.39.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.78. 105,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,376. CGI has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CGI by 876.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 113.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,968,000 after buying an additional 1,637,212 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CGI by 112.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,069,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,252,000 after buying an additional 566,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CGI by 24.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,485,000 after buying an additional 486,970 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CGI by 289.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after buying an additional 311,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

