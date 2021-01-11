Analysts Expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce $25.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the highest is $27.20 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $23.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $84.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.74 million to $86.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $150.89 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $152.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLXN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $188,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 403,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $19.23.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.