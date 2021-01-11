XTRABYTES Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $712.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

