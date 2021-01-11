LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. United Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after buying an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.4% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 856,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $46.81. 1,621,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,288,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $69.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

