Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 15,356 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 14,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $17.58. 19,700,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,219,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

