C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AI. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in C3.ai by 1,809.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 32.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 77.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in C3.ai by 80.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,515,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

