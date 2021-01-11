Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.39

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 16379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

