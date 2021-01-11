Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
GLO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 206,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,454. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $11.87.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Read More: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.