Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 0.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.04. 1,541,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,123. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

