Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $2.49 on Monday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,217,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,950,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.