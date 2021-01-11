Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Trimmed by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Amgen were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Amgen by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Amgen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $237.57. 2,566,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.46 and a 200-day moving average of $238.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

