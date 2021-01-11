Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.86-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $579.3-583.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.54 million.Acacia Communications also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.88-0.97 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,291,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,295. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACIA. BidaskClub upgraded Acacia Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

