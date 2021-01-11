SmileyCoin (SMLY) Reaches One Day Volume of $59.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $562,102.08 and $59.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 127.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

