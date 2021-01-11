Brokerages Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Billion

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to report $7.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.24 billion and the lowest is $6.78 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $26.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.99 billion to $26.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.45 billion to $30.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,683,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,004,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 32.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 98,975 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 35.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 74.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

