PirateCash One Day Volume Reaches $11,312.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $11,312.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.