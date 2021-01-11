2key.network (2KEY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $980,431.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. 2key.network has a market cap of $925,229.76 and $980,431.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00040769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.57 or 0.03936271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00322883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,140,284 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

Buying and Selling 2key.network

2key.network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

