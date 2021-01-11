Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce $344.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $339.44 million and the highest is $348.98 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $291.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,168 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $475,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,295,829. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $26,314,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,625,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after buying an additional 184,693 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $11,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,732,000 after acquiring an additional 126,781 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.31. 202,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,378. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51.

Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

